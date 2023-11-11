The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

  • Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 68.8 252nd
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
343rd 28 Rebounds 30.9 238th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
210th 7.1 3pt Made 5.2 344th
117th 13.8 Assists 14.5 75th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

