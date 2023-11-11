The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Loyola Chicago had an 8-10 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 238th.

Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just 4.7 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).

Loyola Chicago had a 4-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Loyola Chicago fared better at home last year, posting 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Ramblers surrendered 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than away from home (74.8).

Loyola Chicago drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule