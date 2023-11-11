How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.
Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- Loyola Chicago had an 8-10 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 238th.
- Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just 4.7 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).
- Loyola Chicago had a 4-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Loyola Chicago fared better at home last year, posting 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Ramblers surrendered 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than away from home (74.8).
- Loyola Chicago drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
