Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Lake County, Illinois, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Nazareth Academy at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way East High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.