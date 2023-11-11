Illinois vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) will play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Illinois has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Indiana has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.