The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten battle.

Illinois is totaling 366.1 yards per game offensively this year (80th in the FBS), and is surrendering 380.9 yards per game (75th) on the other side of the ball. Indiana has been struggling offensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 18.8 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 28 points per contest (86th-ranked).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Illinois vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Illinois Indiana 366.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.2 (121st) 380.9 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (54th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (116th) 236.2 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (92nd) 17 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois so far this season. He has 1,888 passing yards, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 282 yards (31.3 ypg) on 94 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaden Feagin, has carried the ball 89 times for 418 yards (46.4 per game), scoring two times.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 59 receptions for 693 yards (77 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has grabbed 31 passes while averaging 43.2 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 27 catches have yielded 295 yards.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has compiled 914 yards on 60.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 257 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 32 catches, totaling 225 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Christian Turner has run for 227 yards across 52 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley's 387 receiving yards (43 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 receptions on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Cam Camper has recorded 285 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 32 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.