The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Redbirds Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State's games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

The Redbirds covered the spread 11 times in 32 games last season.

Illinois State (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 8.1% less often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last year.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 75.5 142 71.2 141.7 144.4 Illinois State 66.5 142 70.5 141.7 135.4

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds scored an average of 66.5 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Billikens gave up to opponents.

Illinois State put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.2 points.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 14-15-0 Illinois State 11-18-0 17-12-0

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Illinois State 15-3 Home Record 8-7 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

