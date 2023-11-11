Illinois State vs. Saint Louis November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)
- Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|66.5
|313th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|193rd
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.