The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 66.5 313th 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 70.5 193rd 26th 35.2 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 219th 7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 12th 16.5 Assists 10.8 333rd 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

