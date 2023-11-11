The Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State sports the 45th-ranked defense this year (330.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 421.3 yards per game. This season has been difficult for Murray State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling only 295.3 total yards per game (25th-worst) and allowing 426.8 total yards per game (18th-worst).

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Illinois State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Illinois State Murray State 421.3 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.3 (100th) 330.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.8 (110th) 178.0 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (86th) 243.3 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (93rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 2,111 yards (234.6 ypg) on 221-of-317 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 713 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Cole Mueller has carried the ball 76 times for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's leads his squad with 828 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 61 catches (out of 68 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has put together a 529-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 53 passes on 51 targets.

Eddie Kasper's 42 receptions are good enough for 347 yards and one touchdown.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has put up 1,400 passing yards, or 155.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.1% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.9 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 69 times for 316 yards (35.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has totaled 237 yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Cole Rusk has hauled in 369 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Michael Fox has 23 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 290 yards (32.2 yards per game) this year.

Taylor Shields has racked up 246 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

