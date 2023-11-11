The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) play the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Saint Louis vs. Illinois State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-7.5) 145.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-8.5) 145.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois State covered 11 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Redbirds were 3-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Billikens and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

