When the Illinois State Redbirds square off against the Murray State Racers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Redbirds will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-15.4) 53 Illinois State 34, Murray State 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Redbirds games.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Racers' five games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Redbirds vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 32.9 21.8 35 17.6 30.3 27 Murray State 17.7 33.9 27 27.5 10.2 39

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.