Saturday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) matching up at Al McGuire Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Fighting Illini earned an 81-61 victory over Morehead State.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 71, Illinois 68

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Illini outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allowed 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball).

In Big Ten games, Illinois averaged 2.6 fewer points (72.7) than overall (75.3) in 2022-23.

The Fighting Illini scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

At home, Illinois gave up 63.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it allowed away (67.4).

