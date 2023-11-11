Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Fighting Illini. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Illinois vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44) Illinois 27, Indiana 21

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Fighting Illini have won twice against the spread this season.

Illinois has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when they are at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Fighting Illini have seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 3.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Illinois contests.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hoosiers based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Hoosiers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 6.5 points or more, the Hoosiers have a 4-2 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Hoosiers' seven games with a set total.

The average total in Indiana games this season is 4.8 more points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Fighting Illini vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 21.1 27.6 18.8 24.0 24.0 32.0 Indiana 18.8 28.0 21.4 20.4 16.0 43.0

