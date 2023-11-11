Big Ten opponents will clash when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Indiana?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Illinois 27, Indiana 21
  • Illinois is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, Indiana has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
  • The Hoosiers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indiana (+6.5)
  • Illinois has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
  • In 2023, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Indiana owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44)
  • Six of Illinois' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44 points.
  • In the Indiana's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 44.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 39.9 points per game, 4.1 points fewer than the point total of 44 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.4 44.1 51.5
Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.6 28.3
ATS Record 2-7-0 0-5-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Indiana

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.8 50.3 46.8
Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.3 36.3
ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

