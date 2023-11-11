Best Bets & Odds for the Illinois vs. Indiana Game – Saturday, November 11
Big Ten opponents will clash when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Illinois vs. Indiana?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Illinois 27, Indiana 21
- Illinois is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, Indiana has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- The Hoosiers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 71.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Indiana (+6.5)
- Illinois has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
- In 2023, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Indiana owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Six of Illinois' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44 points.
- In the Indiana's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 44.
- Together, the two teams combine for 39.9 points per game, 4.1 points fewer than the point total of 44 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.4
|44.1
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.3
|26.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|0-5-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-2
|2-1
Indiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|50.3
|46.8
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|33.3
|36.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
