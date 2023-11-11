The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-3) face a fellow OVC foe when they visit the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at O'Brien Field.

Eastern Illinois is putting up 372.3 yards per game on offense this year (49th in the FCS), and is giving up 362.1 yards per game (73rd) on the other side of the ball. Tennessee State ranks 59th in the FCS with 25.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 34th with 23 points given up per game on defense.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Tennessee State 372.3 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (80th) 362.1 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (37th) 108.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.2 (44th) 264 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (102nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has recorded 2,376 yards (264 ypg) on 205-of-332 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, MJ Flowers Jr., has carried the ball 97 times for 472 yards (52.4 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 28 passes for 153 yards.

Kevin Daniels has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 297 yards (33 per game) with two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza's 525 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has collected 43 catches and two touchdowns.

DeAirious Smith has caught 23 passes for 436 yards (48.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Thomas has hauled in 32 grabs for 421 yards, an average of 46.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis leads Tennessee State with 938 yards on 78-of-151 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 139 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Gant, has carried the ball 117 times for 490 yards (54.4 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Jalen Rouse has run for 366 yards across 90 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis leads his squad with 371 receiving yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

Dayron Johnson has 31 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 270 yards (30 yards per game) this year.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 197 reciving yards (21.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

