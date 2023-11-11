The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

In Eastern Illinois' games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 12-15-0.

Eastern Illinois' .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Loyola Chicago's .321 mark (9-19-0 ATS Record).

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 136.2 72.5 144.6 136.6 Eastern Illinois 68.8 136.2 72.1 144.6 138.9

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, only 3.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.

Eastern Illinois went 7-1 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scored more than 72.5 points last season.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 16-11-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Eastern Illinois 6-8 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

