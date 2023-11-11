The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-18.5) 138.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-18.5) 138.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities last year.

Loyola Chicago compiled a 9-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Ramblers games went over the point total.

