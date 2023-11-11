DePaul vs. Long Beach State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) hit the court at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup has no set line.
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
DePaul Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Long Beach State put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of DePaul.
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|DePaul
|71.2
|147.7
|77.3
|151.7
|146.9
|Long Beach State
|76.5
|147.7
|74.4
|151.7
|145.2
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Demons put up 71.2 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up.
- When DePaul put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|DePaul
|11-17-0
|16-12-0
|Long Beach State
|13-16-0
|15-14-0
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|DePaul
|Long Beach State
|7-8
|Home Record
|9-5
|2-12
|Away Record
|6-9
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
