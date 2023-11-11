The Long Beach State Beach (0-1) will play the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Information

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 37.3 4th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11 16th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 4.4 359th 109th 13.9 Assists 15 49th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

