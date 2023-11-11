The Long Beach State Beach (0-1) will play the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Information

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

  • Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 76.5 62nd
342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 37.3 4th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11 16th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 4.4 359th
109th 13.9 Assists 15 49th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

