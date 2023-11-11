Saturday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) clashing at Wintrust Arena (on November 11) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-73 victory for DePaul.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 81, Long Beach State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-8.0)

DePaul (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

DePaul Performance Insights

Offensively, DePaul was the 186th-ranked squad in the nation (71.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 17th-worst (77.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Blue Demons were 306th in the nation in rebounds (29.2 per game) last year. They were fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (35.5 per game).

DePaul was 109th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last season.

The Blue Demons made 8.3 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 74th and 44th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, DePaul was 196th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.0%.

The Blue Demons took 37.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.6% of the Blue Demons' buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.4% were 2-pointers.

