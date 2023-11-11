The DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) square off against the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. Long Beach State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Long Beach State Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-1.5) 155.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-0.5) 155.5 -105 -114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends (2022-23)

DePaul compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Blue Demons games.

Long Beach State covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

Beach games hit the over 15 out of 29 times last year.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 DePaul is 82nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (131st).

The implied probability of DePaul winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.