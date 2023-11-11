Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Champaign County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.