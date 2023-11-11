Bradley vs. Utah State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Bradley Braves (1-0) host the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at Carver Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bradley vs. Utah State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Peoria, Illinois
- Venue: Carver Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bradley Betting Records & Stats
- Bradley compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Bradley (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% less often than Utah State (20-10-0) last year.
Bradley vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|70.7
|148.9
|62.7
|132.6
|134.2
|Utah State
|78.2
|148.9
|69.9
|132.6
|144.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Bradley Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Braves recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
- Bradley went 12-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Bradley vs. Utah State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|15-15-0
|Utah State
|20-10-0
|17-13-0
Bradley vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|Utah State
|15-1
|Home Record
|14-2
|8-5
|Away Record
|6-4
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.3
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.