The Bradley Braves (1-0) host the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at Carver Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Bradley vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Bradley (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% less often than Utah State (20-10-0) last year.

Bradley vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 70.7 148.9 62.7 132.6 134.2 Utah State 78.2 148.9 69.9 132.6 144.7

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Braves recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Aggies allowed (69.9).

Bradley went 12-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Bradley vs. Utah State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 17-13-0 15-15-0 Utah State 20-10-0 17-13-0

Bradley vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Utah State 15-1 Home Record 14-2 8-5 Away Record 6-4 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

