The Bradley Braves (1-0) play the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Shulga: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniel Akin: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 101st 33 Rebounds 33.1 96th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 157th 13.3 Assists 16.7 9th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.