Saturday's contest between the Utah State Aggies (1-0) and the Bradley Braves (1-0) at Carver Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Utah State coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Bradley vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 72, Bradley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-4.2)

Utah State (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Bradley Performance Insights

On offense, Bradley was the 198th-ranked squad in college basketball (70.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Braves were 101st in the country in rebounds (33.0 per game) and 71st in rebounds allowed (29.4).

With 13.3 assists per game last season, Bradley was 157th in college basketball.

With 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from downtown last year, the Braves were 112th and 98th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.9% from beyond the arc last year, Bradley was 100th and 67th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Braves attempted 39.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 60.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of the Braves' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.9% were 2-pointers.

