How to Watch Bradley vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (1-0) face the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- In games Bradley shot better than 42.3% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 96th.
- Last year, the Braves recorded just 0.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
- Bradley had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did away from home (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.
- In home games, Bradley drained 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UAB
|W 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
