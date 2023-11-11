The Bradley Braves (1-0) face the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

In games Bradley shot better than 42.3% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 96th.

Last year, the Braves recorded just 0.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Aggies allowed (69.9).

Bradley had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did away from home (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.

In home games, Bradley drained 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule