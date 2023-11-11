We have 2023 high school football competition in Boone County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Belvidere High School at Lake Zurich High School