Ayaka Furue will be among those playing the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to win the tournament this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Furue Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also carding six bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Furue has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Furue has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Furue will look to make the cut for the 17th event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -6 275 0 22 4 7 $1.5M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Furue last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 48th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,353-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Furue will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,568 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was in the 51st percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 51st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.92).

Furue was better than 70% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Furue fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Furue did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Furue carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Furue's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Furue ended the TOTO Japan Classic registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 8.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Furue finished without one.

