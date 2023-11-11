Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Adams County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered.
Adams County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Althoff Catholic High School at Central High School - Camp Point
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Camp Point, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Carmel High School - Chicago at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
