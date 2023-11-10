The UIC Flames (0-1) and the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) hit the court at Credit Union 1 Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

UIC vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UIC Betting Records & Stats

UIC put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Little Rock's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UIC's .536 mark (15-13-0 ATS Record).

UIC vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 67.2 142.6 71.6 151 138.5 Little Rock 75.4 142.6 79.4 151 150.0

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flames recorded 12.2 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).

UIC went 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.

UIC vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 15-13-0 15-13-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 18-8-0

UIC vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Little Rock 7-8 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 2-16 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

