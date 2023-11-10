UIC vs. Little Rock November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (0-1) will face the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: UIC (-5.5)
- Total: 148.5
- TV: ESPN+
UIC Top Players (2022-23)
- Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
UIC vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|75.4
|88th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|79.4
|354th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
