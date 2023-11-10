Friday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) against the UIC Flames (0-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 68, UIC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-5.0)

Little Rock (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UIC Performance Insights

UIC was 294th in the nation in points scored (67.2 per game) and 227th in points conceded (71.6) last year.

The Flames were the 24th-worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.3) and 25th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.1) last season.

Last season UIC was ranked 163rd in the nation in assists with 13.2 per game.

At 8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from downtown last season, the Flames were 104th and 249th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 34% from downtown last season, UIC was 111th and 199th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Flames attempted 43.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 34.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 56.9% of their shots, with 65.9% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.