The UIC Flames (0-1) face the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UIC vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

UIC vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-4.5) 151.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-4.5) 152.5 -205 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Little Rock Betting Trends (2022-23)

UIC put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Flames games hit the over.

Little Rock covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Trojans games hit the over 18 out of 26 times last year.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), UIC is 26th in the country. It is way below that, 210th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of UIC winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

