UIC vs. Little Rock: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The UIC Flames (0-1) face the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UIC vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UIC Moneyline
|Little Rock Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UIC (-4.5)
|151.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|UIC (-4.5)
|152.5
|-205
|+160
UIC vs. Little Rock Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UIC put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Flames games hit the over.
- Little Rock covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last season.
- Trojans games hit the over 18 out of 26 times last year.
UIC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), UIC is 26th in the country. It is way below that, 210th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of UIC winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
