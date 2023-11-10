The UIC Flames (0-1) battle the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames shot 41.6% from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
  • In games UIC shot better than 47.6% from the field, it went 4-3 overall.
  • The Flames were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.
  • Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Flames recorded were 12.2 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
  • UIC had a 4-0 record last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UIC performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Flames ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than when playing on the road (75.5).
  • At home, UIC made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33.0%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Cincinnati L 69-58 Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Little Rock - Credit Union 1 Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/19/2023 Aurora - Credit Union 1 Arena

