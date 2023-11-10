The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) host the Queens Royals (0-1) at Banterra Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Southern Illinois went 13-17-0 ATS last season.

Queens' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Southern Illinois' .433 mark (13-17-0 ATS Record).

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Illinois 65.7 143.4 61.4 136 128.9 Queens 77.7 143.4 74.6 136 149.9

Additional Southern Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Royals gave up (74.6).

Southern Illinois went 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Illinois 13-17-0 15-15-0 Queens 14-13-0 15-12-0

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Illinois Queens 13-2 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 7-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

