Southern Illinois vs. Queens: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) host the Queens Royals (0-1) at Banterra Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Carbondale, Illinois
- Venue: Banterra Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Southern Illinois went 13-17-0 ATS last season.
- Queens' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Southern Illinois' .433 mark (13-17-0 ATS Record).
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Illinois
|65.7
|143.4
|61.4
|136
|128.9
|Queens
|77.7
|143.4
|74.6
|136
|149.9
Additional Southern Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Royals gave up (74.6).
- Southern Illinois went 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Illinois
|13-17-0
|15-15-0
|Queens
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southern Illinois
|Queens
|13-2
|Home Record
|8-5
|8-6
|Away Record
|7-10
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.2
|64.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
