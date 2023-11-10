The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) face the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Game Information

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 77.7 41st 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 74.6 305th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.2 25th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.8 117th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

