The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) battle the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Queens Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Royals allowed to opponents.

Southern Illinois had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Royals ranked 35th.

Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 74.6 the Royals allowed.

Southern Illinois had a 5-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Southern Illinois posted 70.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).

The Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.0 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better in home games last year, draining 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule