How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) battle the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Royals allowed to opponents.
- Southern Illinois had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Royals ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 74.6 the Royals allowed.
- Southern Illinois had a 5-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.6 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Illinois posted 70.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).
- The Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.0 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better in home games last year, draining 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 88-57
|Banterra Center
|11/10/2023
|Queens
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
