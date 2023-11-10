The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) and the Dayton Flyers (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Northwestern's .600 ATS win percentage (18-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Dayton's .438 mark (14-18-0 ATS Record).

Northwestern vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 136.3 62.8 123.8 134.0 Dayton 68.6 136.3 61.0 123.8 131.4

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Wildcats scored were 6.7 more points than the Flyers allowed (61.0).

Northwestern had a 14-5 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 61.0 points.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0

Northwestern vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Dayton 13-5 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

