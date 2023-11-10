The Dayton Flyers (1-0) face the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Information

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 68.6 259th
23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 61 9th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 33 101st
133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.6 266th
193rd 12.8 Assists 15.2 40th
6th 9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

