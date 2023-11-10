The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) battle the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Dayton matchup.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

A total of 12 Wildcats games last season hit the over.

Dayton won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Flyers games went over the point total 11 out of 32 times last year.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Northwestern much higher (65th in the country) than the computer rankings do (110th).

Northwestern has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.