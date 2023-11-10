Friday's game features the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) squaring off at State Farm Center (on November 10) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Illinois.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Illinois vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Oakland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-8.0)

Illinois (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Illinois was the 115th-ranked squad in college basketball (74.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 88th (67.2 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.3 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

Last season Illinois was ranked 230th in college basketball in assists with 12.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Fighting Illini were 149th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 20th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

Illinois was 38th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.0 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

Illinois attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

