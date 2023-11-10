Illinois vs. Oakland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at State Farm Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Oakland matchup in this article.
Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-23.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-23.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.
- Oakland put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last year, 18 of the Golden Grizzlies' games hit the over.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Illinois is 26th in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.