The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at State Farm Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Oakland matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Oakland put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, 18 of the Golden Grizzlies' games hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Illinois is 26th in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.