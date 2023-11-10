The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) battle the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.
  • Illinois had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies allowed.
  • Illinois went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.0).
  • When playing at home, the Fighting Illini ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
  • Illinois sunk 8.0 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland - State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center

