The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) battle the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.

Illinois had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies allowed.

Illinois went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.0).

When playing at home, the Fighting Illini ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than on the road (69.8).

Illinois sunk 8.0 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule