How to Watch Illinois vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) battle the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- UTSA vs Minnesota (7:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.
- Illinois had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies finished 319th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies allowed.
- Illinois went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.0).
- When playing at home, the Fighting Illini ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
- Illinois sunk 8.0 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
