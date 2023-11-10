This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Cook County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Marian Catholic High School at St. Rita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Chicago Hope Academy at ROWVA High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Oneida, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Morgan Park High School at St. Francis High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Wheaton, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at RW Cougars Co-op

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Oneida, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Glenwood High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Chatham, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola Academy at St. Ignatius College Prep

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Conference: Chicago Catholic
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Laurence High School at IC Catholic Prep

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Elmhurst, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Carmel High School - Chicago at Quincy Senior High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Quincy, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Barrington High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Barrington, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

