Friday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) and Chicago State Cougars (0-1) matching up at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 82-32 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Detroit Mercy, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Cougars are coming off of a 74-47 loss to Loyola Chicago in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 82, Chicago State 32

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -545 scoring differential last season (outscored by 19.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 80.0 per outing (359th in college basketball).

The Cougars averaged 66.0 points per game at home last season, and 56.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, Chicago State gave up 12.6 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (85.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.