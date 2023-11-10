The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.

The Celtics record 120.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 114.8 the Nets allow.

Boston is 4-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 3-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Celtics give up (108.6).

Brooklyn has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston was better in home games last year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics drained 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (117.8), and concede more at home (115) than away (114.5).

Brooklyn allows 115 points per game at home, and 114.5 away.

This season the Nets are picking up fewer assists at home (24 per game) than on the road (28.5).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Neemias Queta Out Foot Al Horford Out Knee

Nets Injuries