In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Wyatt Kaiser to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

