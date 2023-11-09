Thursday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-0) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Wisconsin to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Leathernecks are coming off of an 81-57 win over Mount Mercy in their most recent game on Monday.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 80, Western Illinois 60

Western Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Leathernecks averaged 67.5 points per game last season (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (340th in college basketball). They had a -170 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

In 2022-23, Western Illinois averaged 68.8 points per game in OVC action, and 67.5 overall.

The Leathernecks scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 63.1 on the road.

At home, Western Illinois allowed 73.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (74.1).

