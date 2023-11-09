Thursday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) matching up with the UIC Flames (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on November 9. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 victory for Northwestern, who are favored by our model.

The Flames head into this matchup following a 67-51 victory over Loyola Chicago on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 66, UIC 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 57.7 points per game (315th in college basketball) and allowing 58.4 (42nd in college basketball).

UIC averaged 2.3 fewer points in MVC play (55.4) than overall (57.7).

The Flames scored 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.6 on the road.

At home, UIC gave up 55.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (60.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.