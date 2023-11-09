The Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers are set to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Tyson Bagent hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Bagent has taken 17 carries for 97 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bagent has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Tyson Bagent Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Vikings 10 14 83 0 1 2 4 1 Week 7 Raiders 21 29 162 1 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @Chargers 25 37 232 0 2 4 -1 1 Week 9 @Saints 18 30 220 2 3 8 70 0

