The Chicago Blackhawks, with Tyler Johnson, take the ice Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Johnson against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Johnson has scored in two of the 11 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In four of 11 games this season, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johnson has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.